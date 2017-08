Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton performs in concert during her 'Pure & Simple Tour' at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, on Dec. 6, 2016. (Photo: Suzanne Cordeiro, Getty Images)

PIGEON FORGE, TENN. - Dolly Parton is coming to East Tennessee, according to Dollywood's public relations team.

She will be at Dollywood on Friday, August 18.

The music legend will be talking about the park's fall and winter events.

Dolly will also share details about "a new project which is important to her," the park's public relations team says.

