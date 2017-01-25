Dolly Parton's 1959 debut to be re-released

Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton performs in concert during her 'Pure & Simple Tour' at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, on Dec. 6, 2016. (Photo: Suzanne Cordeiro, Getty Images)

It's been 58 years since a 13-year-old Dolly Parton released her debut single, "Puppy Love," on Goldband Records in 1959.

This spring, the song is getting re-released on vinyl. The 45 RPM record (the B-side is a song called "Girl Left Alone") is due out on Record Store Day, which falls on April 22 this year.

This limited-edition release is the result of a partnership between North Carolina-based label Yep Roc Records and the Southern Folklife Collection at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The SFC will create digital masters of rare recordings from their archives which Yep Roc will then produce, package and distribute. Other planned releases include a Doc Watson live recording from 1963 and the Cajun compilation "Swampland Jewels."

