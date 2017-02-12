Dolly Parton's top 10 most romantic songs

Dolly Parton during an interview with WBIR 10News anchor Beth Haynes in 2016. (Photo: WBIR)

Dolly Parton has some pretty incredible love songs. In honor of Valentine's Day, she shared her top 10 romantic songs with Country Living magazine's website.

From Here to the Moon and Back I Will Always Love You Love is Like a Butterfly Head Over High Heels It's All Wrong, But It's All Right Say Forever You'll Be Mine You're The Only One Islands In the Stream Pure & Simple Here You Come Again

