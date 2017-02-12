Dolly Parton's top 10 most romantic songs

WBIR
Dolly Parton has some pretty incredible love songs. In honor of Valentine's Day, she shared her top 10 romantic songs with Country Living magazine's website.

  1. From Here to the Moon and Back
  2. I Will Always Love You
  3. Love is Like a Butterfly
  4. Head Over High Heels
  5. It's All Wrong, But It's All Right
  6. Say Forever You'll Be Mine
  7. You're The Only One
  8. Islands In the Stream
  9. Pure & Simple
  10. Here You Come Again

 

