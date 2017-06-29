Dollywood, Dollywood's Splash Country Water Adventure Park among best parks in the US

PIGEON FORGE, TENN. - Dollywood and Dollywood's Splash Country Water Adventure Park have been named among the best in the country, according to TripAdvisor's latest ranking.
The winners were determined using an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for amusement and water parks worldwide. The information was gathered over a 12-month period.
Dollywood's Splash Country Water Adventure Park and Dollywood were both ranked 12th in the United States. Dollywood is also ranked 16th in the world.
For the complete list of the 2017 Traveler’' Choice Attractions winners, as well as reviews and candid traveler photos, go to: www.tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Attractions.
