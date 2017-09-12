Dollywood earns 4 golden ticket awards

PIGEON FORGE - To no surprise, Dollywood has earned four golden ticket awards!

Amusement Today has a team of highly knowledgeable theme and amusement park enthusiasts, professionals, and suppliers to rank what parks are the best by category.

For the ninth year in a row, Dollywood has the won a golden ticket for having the best shows. For 10 years running, it has had the best Christmas event and for 6 years in a row it's been the friendliest park.

If rides aren't your thing, Dollywood also has earned the golden ticket for having the best food!





Dollywood's Splash Country Water Adventure Park in Pigeon Forge (Photo: Trip Advisor)

The parks were also finalists in six other categories including ranking Third for Best Park in the World.

Dollywood has earned more than 30 Golden Tickets since 2004.

Things are always changing at Dollywood in order to continue to earn awards each year. The park announced it is closing the River Battle ride this month.

Last month, Dolly announced a new addition to the Dollywood Harvest festival. The Great Pumpkin LumiNights will be added this year.

