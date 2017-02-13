Dollywood holding open auditions, job fairs for 2017 season

A performance of It's a Wonderful Life at Dollywood during the 2016 winter season. (Photo: WBIR)

Dollywood Entertainment is holding open call auditions at the park this weekend to find new performers for the park's shows and productions during the 2017 season.

Dollywood held auditions in Alabama and South Carolina in January, and is holding a final round of auditions at the park Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18-19, for performers to showcase their abilities for members of Dollywood's entertainment team.

“We have an impressive level of quality talent at Dollywood,” Paige Bales, Dollywood entertainment director, said in a press release. “Each year we challenge ourselves to continue our high standard of entertainment, and it all begins with the people we are able to find at each of our auditions. We’ve helped a number of entertainers launch great careers and we’re excited to see who we’ll discover next.”

Registration begins at 9 a.m. All auditions will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Performers must be at least 17 years old.

Dollywood is looking for singers with experience in country, musical theater or pop. Auditions for small, roving bluegrass groups will take place at the Feb. 19 Dollywood audition.

More information and audition requirements can be found at dollywoodauditions.com.

The park is also holding job fairs the next two Saturdays for positions on several teams. Openings include food service and ride operations, as well as lifeguard and food service positions at Dollywood's Splash Country. Dollywood's DreamMore Resort and Spa has a number of openings for cooks, waiters and housekeeping positions.

There are positions available for the entire 2017 operating season, and shorter peak season openings. Applicants must be at least 15 years old.

The Feb. 18 job fair will be at Sevier County High School form 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Feb. 25 job fair is at Pathways Church, Sevierville Campus from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Applicants can find job descriptions and more information at dollywoodjobs.com. Applicants are asked to apply online first, or call 865-428-3386 to arrange an interview time.

