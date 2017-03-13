Dolly Parton on stage at Dollywood to help kick off the 2016 season

PIGEON FORGE - Dollywood opens for the 2017 season this weekend!

Opening day at the theme park is set for Saturday, March 18. Check here for open dates and times.

Dolly is calling 2017 "the year of the family” and they've got several exciting new attractions and events.

A 200-foot free-fall ride called Drop Line will lift guests nearly 20 stories above Timber Canyon before dropping them back to the ground in a thrilling rush, according to the park’s website. The ride will offer some great views along with the rush!

Dollywood will also add Whistle Punk Chaser, which is a new junior coaster. The park’s website said Whistle Punk Chaser will help prepare younger riders for the Thunderhead wooden coaster.

“As everybody already knows, family is very important to me,” Dolly Parton explained. “These days, there doesn’t seem to be enough time for families to be together, whether you’re a just a couple like me and Carl or you have 12 kids like my family did growing up. That’s why we continue to add all these new rides and shows for families to experience together.In 2017," said Dolly.





Dollywood will also introduce two new entertainment events.

Enra Is a Toyko-based dance company featured on NBC’s America’s Got Talent in 2015. The group features a dance, light and video fusion show. They'll be at the park just in time for Spring Break.

In October, a new addition to the Harvest Festival will "immerse families in fabulous fall pumpkin illumination." In addition to the GREAT! Pumpkin LumiNights, there will also be a pumpkin trail that will light up after dark with lighted pumpkin displays. All of this will be in conjunction with the Southern Gospel Jubilee.

Splash Country, which is set to open May 13, will also offer a new thrill ride. Tailspin Racer will feature a five-story waterslide longer than a football field and will allow guests to race each other side by side.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM