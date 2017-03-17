Dollywood reopens for the season

Dollywood is working on some 250 projects in the off-season, ahead of opening for 2017. (Photo: WBIR)

PIGEON FORGE - Dollywood reopens for the 2017 season this weekend.

Season ticket holders can get in the gates on Friday. The first day for the general public is Saturday.

Dollywood kicks off the 2017 season with the Festival of Nations.

The festival features musical and cultural performances by groups from eight different countries ranging from a the traditional sound of the Swiss Alps to the tropical melodies of a steel drum band from Trinidad and Tobago.

"There's a lot of fun entertainment for everyone who's home on spring break. This is the perfect way to celebrate your Friday," Dollywood public relations manager Wes Ramey said.

During the off season the park worked on two new attractions, plus one new ride at Dollywood's Splash Country.

One ride is a kid-friendly coaster while the other is a new ride called DropLine - a tower that drops riders about 20 stories!

The park will be closed on Tuesdays for the next several weeks. You can view a schedule of when the park is open HERE.

