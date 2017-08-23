Dollywood to close River Battle ride in early September

Dollywood's River Battle ride will be closed at the beginning of September. (Courtesy: Dollywood) (Photo: Custom)

PIGEON FORGE - A ride at Dollywood will not return next season.

The River Battle ride will be removed at the end of the summer, according to a Facebook post.

The ride's final day of operation is Sept. 4. Future projects will be shared later this year.

This fall, Dollywood is adding a new addition to the Dollywood Harvest Festival. From Sept. 29 to Oct. 28, the Great Pumpkin LumiNights will feature artistic sculptures, whimsical scenes and delightful, family-friendly fun throughout Timber Canyon.

"As the Dollywood experience evolves, we have several unique and innovative ideas to help families create new traditions and special moments at Dollywood," the Facebook post said.

