Dollywood's Great Pumpkin LumiNights to stay open every day until 9 p.m.

PIGEON FORGE, TENN. - Dollywood will stay open until 9 p.m. every day for the first time in park history. The longer hours stems from the new Great Pumpkin LumiNights.

The park's Harvest Festival is open every day until 9 p.m. from Sept. 29 through Oct. 28.

This season marks the first time the Smoky Mountain theme park has opened every day and stayed open after dark, according to Dollywood.

As part of the Southern Gospel Jubilee, which is presented by Humana, there will be more than 500 individual performances at the park.

“Fall truly is the most beautiful time of year here in the Smokies,” Dolly Parton said. “You also know that Southern gospel music holds a very special place close to my heart. I guess you could say my singing career really got started in that kind of music because our family would visit churches and sing about God’s love for us."

Pumpkins will be glowing through Timber Canyon and Wilderness Pass areas.

Dollywood has “pumpkin artists” who will host demonstrations to help visitors learn how to produce the perfect pumpkin masterpiece.

Kids can also experience a glow maze and a nightly Pumpkin Boogie Dance Party.

This year's Southern Gospel Jubilee includes Gold City from Oct. 2-3, The McKameys from Oct. 6-7, The Isaacs from Oct. 12-13, Karen Peck & New River from Oct. 21-22, Guy Penrod from Oct. 23-24 and many more.

You'll also notice a change in the sweets and fried food served across the park. There will be fried green tomatoes, a fried green tomato BLT, succotash featuring grilled chicken, and a potatoes with chili and cheese cooked on the park’s famous BIG SKILLET. Those with a sweet tooth will enjoy the fried apple pies, apple turnovers, apple stack cakes and more.

For more information about Dollywood’s Harvest Festival featuring Southern Gospel Jubilee and Great Pumpkin LumiNights, please visit www.dollywood.com or call 1-800-DOLLYWOOD.

