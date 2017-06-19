Dollywood's Splash Country to attempt to break world record for largest swimming lesson

TailSpin Racer at Dollywood Splash Country's.

PIGEON FORGE - Dollywood’s Splash Country is hosting its Water Safety Day in conjunction with the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson this week.

This eighth annual event takes place on Thursday, June 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Water park guests are encouraged to visit vendor booths to learn about staying safe in the water and sun while also joining the attempt to set a new record for the world’s largest swimming lesson.

Last year, more than 40 thousand kids and adults from 24 countries participated to set the Guinness World Record for largest swim lesson. This year, the WLSL team hopes to have even more participants as the word spreads that swimming lessons save lives.

The world record attempt begins at 10 a.m. at Mountain Waves wave pool for a thirty minute swim lesson.

Water Safety Day and WLSL registration begins Thursday, June 22 at 9 a.m. at Dollywood’s Splash Country.

The park opens to guests at 9:30 a.m. Guests should arrive early to register before the WLSL begins at 10 a.m. Dollywood’s Splash Country admission is required to participate in Water Safety Day and may be purchased on-site or online at Dollywood.com.

