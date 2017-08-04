Donations for K-9 Cain to go towards memorial monument for fallen heroes

CROSSVILLE - Several funding accounts have been created to show support for the Crossville Police Department after one of their K-9s was stabbed to death by a suspect.

The city has said any funds received will go towards a purchase of a memorial monument which will be prominently displayed to reflect the courage and sacrifice of all fallen heroes, including K-9 Cain.

Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox says the K9 stabbed earlier Wednesday morning has died of its injuries.

K-9 Cain died Wednesday after being stabbed by a suspect. Police were going after a semi-truck around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday that crashed into another vehicle on Highway 68 near Grassy Cove before swerving into the path of a Cumberland County patrol vehicle.

Both Crossville Police officers and Cumberland County deputies chased the semi-truck to a dirt road off Genesis Road at Obed River, where it crashed into a tree. The suspect, 28-year-old Dustin Lee Dixon, then ran into the woods.

Dustin Lee Dixon

A lieutenant with CPD's K-9 unit sent Cain into the woods to find Dixon. When the dog returned, the lieutenant saw multiple stab wounds on his chest.

A release from police department states the City of Crossville provides all of the resources the department needs for their K-9 division. All of their K-9 patrol vehicles are equipped with specialized K-9 transportation cages, with auxiliary cooling systems in place.

The city said their K-9s said their vests are new and will last until 2021.

Although the ballistic vests are very advanced, they can restrict the breathing and movement of an active working canine, according to the police department.





The vests, K-9 Ballistic Vest - Level II Ballistic Package, are N.I.J. Certified Level II ballistic vests, and are the lightest and most flexible Level II ballistic vests on the market.

"One major issue with a canine ballistic vest is the animal’s inability to dissipate the heat generated while wearing protective equipment, for extended periods," the release states.

The K-9s thick coats of fur prevents them from being able to cool down as fast as their handlers.

Handlers are trained to initiate the use of the K-9 vest before their K-9 enters an area where there is a known armed suspect.

"This is especially important for our high Tennessee summer temperatures. Unfortunately, not every situation can be anticipated or prevented," the police department said.

Crossville PD K-9 Cain will be honored for his sacrifice on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 11:30 a.m. The celebration of life will take place at the Duer Soccer Complex on Crossroads Drive.

