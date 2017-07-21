Donna's Old Town Cafe to reopen following fire

Donna’s Old Town Café will reopen Saturday (Photo: Daniel Sechtin, WBIR)

Donna's Old Town Cafe in Madisonville is set to reopen this weekend, following a fire that caused widespread damage.

The fire happened in January. Authorities believe an electrical outlet shortage inside by the ice machine and cooler might have caused the fire, which left the 125-year-old building full of smoke and water damage.

The restaurant will hold a soft opening Saturday morning at 7 a.m., according to owner Melissa Graves. It will remain open until 8 p.m. Saturday, then open on Sunday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. They will resume regular hours on Monday.

