Door-to-door carpet shampoo salespersons complaints in Loudon County

LOUDON COUNTY - Loudon County residents say their carpets are cleaned and they don't need a shampoo.

Several complaints about door-to-door carpet shampoo salespersons have poured into the Loudon County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say the subjects are driving a black Chevy Tahoe in the area of the Blount/Loudon line around Highway 321 to sell carpet shampoo and other items.

Citizens described several incidents where the subjects were very aggressive in their sales tactic and even entered homes uninvited.

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office has said the subjects are not breaking any laws and there is no sign of danger but they would like to speak with them.

Anyone in contact with the salespersons is asked to contact the Loudon County Sheriff's Office at (865) 458-9081.

