Downtown residents ask for longer parking limits

(Photo: Aaron Wright, WBIR)

People living in downtown Knoxville are raising concerns about a daily challenge they call a real headache. The concern centers on parking, timing and tickets.

Downtown, there's one sight that strikes fear in residents and visitors alike. A parking ticket sitting on the windshield.

Online dozens have chimed in concerned that city meters are bad for business. City of Knoxville downtown coordinator Rick Emmett says on street parking isn't for stays beyond two hours.

"We want folks to come and go. And if you're going to stay longer, park in a garage,” said Emmett.

On Gay Street, downtown parking gets mixed reviews.

“After six it was only a dollar for however long we wanted to stay, which was really convenient,” said Bob Leonard.

“You can easily sit down for dinner and get a ticket right after that, so I think extending it to four hours would help,” said downtown resident Michael Cunningham.

For businesses parking is a big deal. At Barre Belle Yoga and Fitness, classes can have as many as 30 students, and parking is a frequent question.

"What are your rates, what are your classes like, and where do we park? I don't see any reason they shouldn't go a little longer and maybe be a little bit less money" said studio manager Carrie Bull.

The city is listening to suggestions and is getting ready to read data from these new electronic meters to see how the spaces are being used.

"They can actually tell how long you've been in the space, so the metrics go back to the engineering department so we can gauge if it's actually working,” said Emmett.

Emmett added that if the data shows the spots are not being used how they'd like, they may adjust them and that could mean longer hours.

(© 2017 WBIR)