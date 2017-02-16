KFD, UT police rescue worker dangling from light post

The worker dangled from a utility pole light about 65-70 feet in the air for around 20 minutes, according to Knoxville Fire Department spokesperson D.J. Corcoran. (Photo: Knoxville Fire Department)

KNOXVILLE - The Knoxville Fire Department and University of Tennessee Police Department rescued a utility worker Thursday from a light post near Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

The worker dangled from a utility pole light about 65-70 feet in the air for around 20 minutes, according to Knoxville Fire Department spokesperson D.J. Corcoran.

“He had all of his safety harness equipment on, and that’s exactly what saved him,” Corcoran said. “It did exactly what it was intended to do.

“It jammed as he slipped off one of the rungs, and it locked him in place.”

The man was not injured.

Authorities responded to the call at 2323 Stephenson Dr. around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Crews were able to safely rescue the man using a ladder.

“If it hadn’t been for the safety equipment, then it would have been definitely a different outcome,” Corcoran said.

Corcoran said the worker was installing lights for the field, which is used for the University of Tennessee’s softball team.

The worker is a subcontractor for UT, according to Corcoran.

(© 2017 WBIR)