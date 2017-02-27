Generic police lights (Photo: WBIR)

UT CAMPUS - A University of Tennessee student reported being raped in her residence hall over the weekend, according to an alert from UT Police.

The incident happened early Saturday morning.

According to a UT Police safety notice sent on Monday, the female student said an 'unknown male' raped her in her residence hall. Officials did not identify the residence hall but did say it was on the west side of campus.

The notice suggested students report any and all suspicious activity police and to download the Guard app at www.utk.edu/mobile to speak directly with UTPD.

UTPD added that in the event of an attack students should get to a safe place, contact law enforcement immediately, preserve any evidence, and consider resources available through the university.

