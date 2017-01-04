UT: Band participation in Trump inauguration 'is not about politics'

Tennessee's Pride of the Southland Band ahead of the Battle at Bristol (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - While an online campaign is calling for the Pride of the Southland Band to scrap plans to participate in Donald Trump's inauguration, the university is stressing that their involvement "is not about politics" and entirely voluntary for band members.

The University of Tennessee announced last week that the iconic marching band was picked to join the lineup for president-elect Trump's Inauguration Day Parade in Washington, D.C. on January 20.

Since then, an online petition asking the band to cancel the performance has gained nearly 2,500 signatures.

The campaign, set up by Tennessee resident Scott Lillard, argued that the band's attendance would condone some of Trump's more controversial remarks and risk the university's reputation and credibility.

The Pride has participated in 13 presidential inaugural parades since 1965, more than any other civilian organization, according to the university.



"As has always been the case, their participation in this year's event is not about politics. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our students to represent the Volunteer State in our nation's capital," a university statement said.

UT's director of bands, Donald Ryder, also pointed out that they applied in October, before the election was even held.

Because marching band season is over, the university said the trip is entirely voluntary and students can decide whether they want to attend.

It appears all but a few band members will be going to D.C.

More than 300 students told the university they plan to go. Five band members said they won't make the trip because they "either graduated or have teaching commitments," a university spokesperson told 10News.

The Pride of the Southland Band plans to play "Rocky Top," "Fight, Vols, Fight," and "Down the Field" during the inauguration parade.