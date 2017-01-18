UT's Pride of the Southland Marching Band heads to Washington D.C. for presidential inaugural parade

Tennessee's Pride of the Southland Band ahead of the Battle at Bristol (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - The University of Tennessee's Pride of the Southland Marching Band will head to Washington D.C. on Wednesday for the presidential inauguration.

More than 300 members are going to take part in Friday's parade.

The band applied to perform at the inauguration in October, and found out they'd been accepted in late December.

"Rocky Top," "Fight Vols Fight" and "Down the Field" are among the songs the band will play on Friday.

The band has marched in 12 of the last 13 presidential inaugurations.

UT said the Pride of the Southland Band has participated in inaugural parades more than any other civic group.

