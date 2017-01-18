Downtown Visitors Center undergoing renovations

Visit Knoxville's downtown Visitors Center is scheduled to reopen in March 2017 following renovations. (Photo: WBIR)

The Visit Knoxville downtown Visitors Center at the corner of Gay Street and West Summit Hill Drive is undergoing renovations.

After the renovations are complete, the updated center will feature a larger, more open space for performances, inspired by the popular Blue Plate Special concert series on WDVX.

The Blue Plate Special is doing a series of road shows during the renovations.

Visit Knoxville staff said they hope the new additions will create an even better experience for visitors to Knoxville.

"We want them to go 'Wow ... I had no idea how awesome Knoxville was, and I really didn't have any idea how awesome the Visitor's Center in Knoxville was,'" said Visit Knoxville President Kim Bumpas.

The updated center is expected to open in March. Until then, Visit Knoxville is set up in a temporary location next door.

