Dramatic water rescue underway at Cummins Falls State Park

Heavy rains on July 5, 2017, led to officials conducting a rescue operation for about 40 people trapped by high water at Cummins Falls State Park, pictured here. Photo: Shelley Mays, The Tennessean.

A water rescue involving about 40 people is underway at Cummins Falls State Park in Middle Tennessee, Jackson County officials said Wednesday afternoon.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Marty Hinson, the group reported being trapped about 2 p.m. Central time by high waters at the park after heavy rains caused the flooding in the area.

Hinson said more than two dozen people were trapped on the side of a gorge, including some an island in the middle of the creek. Others were also trapped downstream from the falls.

Jackson County EMS and firefighters are on scene assisting, and so far no major injuries have been reported.

A dispatcher said one male went under the water at one point but another person managed to pull him out of the water. The male was treated at the scene and released.

