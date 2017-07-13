Driver seriously injured in crash with KPD officer

Crash involving Knoxville Police Officer (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - An accident involving a Knoxville Police officer sent another driver to the hospital with severe injuries.

The accident happened near the intersection of Broadway and Western Avenue, near downtown Knoxville, shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday.

KPD Chief David Rausch said the officer was rushing to assist another officer who was involved in a fight. The officer was running emergency traffic, with lights and sirens on, as he crossed the intersection in the northbound lanes of Broadway.

The patrol car crashed into a van that was turning left into the LMU Duncan School of Law parking lot. Chief Rausch believed the drivers may not have seen each other in time to avoid the accident.

The officer was transported to UT Medical Center with minor injuries. The other driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, also went to UT with what the chief believed were serious to critical injuries.

Chief Rausch has requested the Knox County Sheriff's Office assist in the accident investigation.

While the accident reconstruction is underway, drivers can not go north on Broadway at the intersection. One southbound lane is open. Western Avenue and Summit Hill are both open.





