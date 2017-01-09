Drivers petition for safer Hwy 62 in Morgan County

Wooden memorial crosses are found roadside along several parts of Highway 62 in Morgan County. (Photo: WBIR)

MORGAN COUNTY - Drivers in Morgan County say they're concerned about a dangerous stretch of Highway 62 and they want the state to improve safety.

Specifically, the concerns are with a 10-mile portion of the highway that extends from Oliver Springs to Petit Lane. The route is narrow with only two lanes that bend through the hills with an unforgiving steep shoulder. The road has several intersections and driveways as drivers travel fast through the curves.

Map of the 10-mile portion of Highway 62 drivers want widened from the current two-lane road. (Photo: WBIR)

"It is a hazardous piece of road we need to have fixed, big time. A lot of folks have died on this stretch of road," said Wayne Brown, who lives north of Wartburg and has traveled on Hwy 62 for more than 40 years. "This road is the main way to get to Oak Ridge and then on to Knoxville. Oak Ridge is about the only place we can shop and buy groceries."

The road signs are not the only things that mark dangerous areas where drivers should use caution. There are also lots of roadside crosses that serve as memorials for victims of fatal crashes.

"At one time, there were some reports from the highway patrol that this was one of the most dangerous stretches of highway in Tennessee," said Brown.

A sign with the name Heather marks the site of a fatal crash on Hwy 62 in Morgan County. (Photo: WBIR)

After a fatal crash in mid-December killed a man and injured two others, the frustration surfaced on social media with people searching for solutions.

More than 1,300 people joined a Facebook group named "Build 4 Lanes on Hwy. 62 in Morgan County." Members have commented on the page by listing friends and loved ones killed on the highway. A few hundred people have also signed a petition on Change.org asking the state to widen Highway 62.

Brown says widening the two-lane section of highway would be a natural extension to a previous project that widened part of Highway 62 from Wartburg to Petit Lane. Construction concluded in 2012 and expanded the road from two lanes to five, with two lanes in each direction and one center turn lane.

Previously widened portion of Highway 62 south of Wartburg. (Photo: WBIR)

"And we appreciate that [widened road]. It's been a great help," said Brown. "I doubt if there's been hardly any injuries since that's been widened. We'd like to get the rest of this road done."

But the remaining 10 miles is not a quick or easy fix. Rugged cliffs, steep drop-offs, and streams hug the road. Expanding the lanes would also be expensive with a likely cost of $88 million, according to TDOT.

"On Highway 62 from Petit Lane to Oliver Springs, that project is not under development," said TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi.

Rugged cliffs and steep drop-offs hug the two-lane portion of Highway 62 from Petit Lane to Oliver Springs. (Photo: WBIR)

Nagi said TDOT still needs to study the best way to fix Highway 62, but there's no estimated timeframe for when the study will take place. The state also has a long list of other projects ready to go and waiting for funding.

"The state has $6 billion of backlogged projects that TDOT would like to do, but currently the funding is not in place," said Nagi.

Nagi emphasized the power the public has in determining which projects are on TDOT's list for future construction.

"We want to hear about it from the public. These are the folks that are on the roads every single day. So if there's something they are concerned about in their community, we want them to let us know," said Nagi.

An angel figurine on a wooden roadside cross where Heather Chaney was killed in 2007 along Hwy 62 in Morgan County. (Photo: WBIR)

Comments can be sent to TDOT via email at tdot.comments@tn.gov or by phone at 1-877-SmartWay. Comments will receive a response within seven days. Nagi also encouraged drivers to contact legislators and regional rural planning organizations with safety concerns.

"For Morgan County, their rural planning organization is the East Tennessee North region. We work with those planning organizations to figure out what projects are needed and what projects are wanted in a certain area," said Nagi.

Brown says now is the time to make Highway 62 safer in Morgan County. Otherwise, drivers should prepare to see more crosses crop up along the dangerous route.

"A lot of people have been affected by the fatalities through the years. I think a lot of people just get tired of all the wrecks and the hazardous driving, to be honest with you," said Brown.

Miles of Highway 62 in Morgan County have very little shoulder and steep ditches. (Photo: WBIR)

