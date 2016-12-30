Drivers, watch for stepped-up THP enforcement this weekend

Tennessee Highway Patrol (Photo: File)

Drivers likely will see plenty of Tennessee troopers this holiday weekend, with targeted enforcement also planned in eight specific counties including Sevier.

It's all part of the Tennessee Highway Patrol's saturation strategy for the New Year's holiday weekend that goes into effect 6 p.m. Friday and remains in force through 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

Last year, nine people died during the holiday period in traffic crashes, according to the THP. You can find out more information here.

Troopers will be out in all the state's 95 counties watching for impaired drivers, enforcing state traffic laws and checking that motorists have proper driver's licenses.

They'll also be doing concentrated patrols and conducting bar checks.

In addition, troopers will hold "No Refusal" checkpoints in one county in each of the agency's eight patrol districts.

In the Knoxville area, that county will be Sevier County, according to THP.

The "No Refusal" law empowers troopers to get search warrants for blood samples when they suspect someone is driving while impaired.

Other counties during the operation: Coffee (Chattanooga District); Rutherford (Nashville District); Shelby (Memphis District); Washington (Fall Branch District); Putnam (Cookeville District); Maury (Lawrenceburg District); and Benton (Jackson District), according to the THP.

Last year in the holiday period, eight of the people who died were in vehicles and one victim was a pedestrian. Four of the people in vehicles weren't wearing seat belts. Alcohol was a factor in three of the fatalities.