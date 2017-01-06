Image courtesy Jonathan Halley/Big Slate Media

Just a few hundred feet can change your whole view of a place.

When Jonathan Halley launches a drone, he unveils views of downtown Knoxville, Neyland Stadium and Fort Loudoun Lake most of us never get to see.

Halley got up Friday morning and decided with the snowfall that it'd be a great day to fly. He shot wintry scenes along Gay Street, around World's Fair Park and the Sunsphere, Fort Loudoun Lake and above Neyland Stadium.

In 2016, 10News featured some of his work taken on another snowy January day. Viewers may remember some of his dramatic shots of Neyland from last year.

"I figured I'd try to do it again," he told 10News on Friday. "I've gotten better over the last year. So, I decided to try a few other places that I've tried during the day and night when it wasn't snowing."

Halley is an executive producer with Big Slate Media, a digital marketing and video production firm in Knoxville. He's also involved in a new YouTube channel called Scruffy City Central, which aims to be a video guide to the city of Knoxville.

He said the last time he flew the drone along Gay Street the wind was pretty wild. Friday was much better, and the street offered sharp, colorful imagery, he said.

"I had a couple people come out and stare at (the drone) and smile and give me a wave," he said.

He expects to fly more this winter. He also enjoys flying the drone at night.

Halley also can link the controller through his iPad.

Which means he can launch the drone and showcase what it sees through Facebook Live. Pretty cool.