Drug take-back boxes offer safe way to dispose of medication

Most police departments in the area have permanent prescription drug take-back boxes.
People with unwanted medication can take their drugs and dispose of them, no questions asked. Many of the locations are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Walgreens has 21 Safe Medication Disposal Kiosks in Tennessee and 600 around the country.
The nationwide initiative has yielded 72 tons of product in its first year.
"With all of the problems that we are having with opioid addiction in this area, people don't want those pills in their home," said DeBusk. "So this gives them an opportunity to get rid of those pills.
For a map of take-back locations across the state of Tennessee, click here.
© 2017 WBIR.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs