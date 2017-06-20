Dump truck hauling gravel overturns on car in Greene County

A dump truck hauling gravel overturned onto a car in Greene County shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday. (Photo: Custom)

GREENE COUNTY, TENN. - A dump truck hauling gravel overturned onto a car in Greene County shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The incident occurred on State Route 70 at Marvin Road and the road was closed for a short period of time. The road is now back open, according to Mark Nagi with the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

According to authorities, two wreckers had to lift the truck back onto its wheels so extrication could begin to remove the woman from the car. Agencies that assisted with the rescue include Greeneville Emergency Rescue Squad, Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department, and United Volunteer Fire Department.

The driver of the car was flown to Holston Valley Medical Center. There is currently no word on that person’s condition.

