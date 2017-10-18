Duncan Massey retires from Sertoma, Freeman taking over

Becky Duncan Massey is retiring as executive director of the Sertoma Center after 24 years of service.

The state senator and Knoxville Republican says she's proud of the Knoxville center's accomplishments helping people with developmental disabilities but will now have more time to focus on being a full-time lawmaker.

"We've built some great things there, and made differences in a lot of peoples' lives who many of them have nobody else, so I feel real good about what we've done," she said Tuesday. "But, you know, it's time to pass the baton."

Lee Freeman is taking over as CEO.

