Duncan proposes naming Foothills Parkway bridge for Maryville newspaperman

U.S. Rep. Jimmy Duncan is proposing naming this bridge on the Foothills Parkway the Dean Stone Bridge in honor of the longtime Maryville newspaper editor. Photo courtesy Office of U.S. Rep. Jimmy Duncan.

U.S. Rep. Jimmy Duncan is proposing to name a bridge on the Foothills Parkway in honor of Dean Stone, the longtime editor of the Daily Times newspaper in Maryville who died last year.

Stone worked at the newspaper for about 68 years, and retired at the start of 2016. He died on Oct. 10, 2016.

Duncan introduced legislation Thursday that would name "Bridge 2" of the section of the Foothills Parkway that stretches from Walland to Wears Valley as the Dean Stone Bridge.

Duncan said naming the bridge after Stone is a "fitting tribute for all that he did for the Park and this region."

Dean Stone in January 2016.

“Dean Stone was one of the Park’s strongest advocates for many, many years, and there was no stronger supporter of completing the Parkway than him,” Duncan said in a statement.

“I hardly ever had a conversation with Dean when he did not bring up completing the Foothills Parkway. I am sorry he will not be there next year when this new section of the Parkway is opened,” said Duncan.

Stone was also involved in the Tennessee Great Smoky Mountains Park Commission, the Foothills Land Conservatory, the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center and the National Parks and Conservation Association.

