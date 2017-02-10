Duncan protesters collect donation in honor of Rep's brother-in-law

Protesters outside Congressman Duncan's office.

KNOXVILLE - In the middle of a controversial legislative session, some East Tennesseans say U.S. Rep. Jimmy Duncan isn't listening to their concerns.

On Friday, outside the Howard Baker Jr. Courthouse, peaceful protesters gathered, in hopes of sending a message to the congressman.

"This isn't about being contentious or making him feel uncomfortable, we sincerely want communication with him, we are a friendly group,” explained Sarah Herron with Indivisible East Tennessee.

"He’s been a good congressman who has got a good soul,” said protester Ken Williams. “He has character, it’s just now time for him to find his voice again and stand up for some particular issues.”

The so-called "Kookfest" originated after Duncan referenced constituents as "kooks" in a letter declining to have a town hall. Instead, he suggested one-on-one meetings.

"Even though we are disappointed that he won’t have a town hall we thought we would attempt to schedule meetings with him so we could talk to him about our concerns,” said Herron.

"I think he will find most of our concerns are not Republican or Democrat, they are American,” said Williams.

Friday afternoon more than 100 people arrived to schedule time with the congressman, but after learning that the representative was mourning the death of family member, they changed their original plans.

"We are certainly sensitive that there has been a loss in his family, his brother-in-law passed away from ALS,” said Herron. “We'd like to extend our condolences and take up a donation in honor of his brother in law.”

While they raised $164 dollars, protesters want Duncan to know they still care about their cause.

"We are moms and dads and teachers and members of the community and we want to meet with him and we do deeply care about our neighbors and family and about the congressman.”

The group also learned they would have to schedule their meetings with Duncan online.

