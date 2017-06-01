During speaker Paul Ryan's arrival, dozens gather to protest potential ACA repeal

(Photo: Barclay, Thomas)

Dozens of people gathered to protest potential changes to the Affordable Care Act during House Speaker Paul Ryan's visit to Knoxville.

Around 50 people from Tennessee Health Care Campaign, Indivisible of East TN and others gathered near the Cherokee Country Club at the corner of Northshore Drive and Lyons View Pike Thursday to voice their concerns over a potential repeal and replacement of current healthcare laws.

Speaker Ryan came to Knoxville to speak at the club for a private fundraising event hosted by state Republican leaders. That event was closed to the press.

Protesters formed a human chain and held a 'Die-In' to voice their concerns over the possibility of millions losing broad health care coverage provided under the ACA.

Organizer Gloria Johnson said Ryan and other GOP leaders are not listening to their constituents' concerns about health care after the House approved legislation to repeal and replace key parts of the ACA. That bill is now making rounds in the U.S. Senate.

"They're hiding in those buildings at their big high dollar fundraisers, instead of talking to the people out here who are just terrified of what's going to happen to their health care," Johnson said.

The protests come more than a week after the Congressional Budget Office released its report of what would happen after implementing the current draft of the repeal and replace measure, which found that 23 million people would stand to lose insurance by 2026.

© 2017 WBIR.COM