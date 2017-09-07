Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. (Photo: Ilya S. Savenok, Getty Images, 2015 Getty Images)

VANCOUVER - A few weeks ago, 10-year-old Jacob O'Conner was hailed as a hero for saving his younger brother from drowning in a swimming pool.

His brother, Dylan Meadows, was taken to the hospital but made a full recovery, thanks to the quick thinking of his brother.

O'Conner credited his favorite movie "San Andreas" for teaching him the CPR that would save his brother's life. In the 2015 thriller, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's character performs the action to save his daughter.

After Johnson heard about O'Conner's heroism, he posted on Instagram and invited the family to visit the set of his new movie "Skyscraper."

"I'm so amazed and impressed by this little 10yr (sic) old boy's heroic actions and calm instincts in the middle of that kind of emergency distress. I now need to shake young Jacob's hand," the actor posted in August.

Johnson proved to be a man of his word after he posted more videos on Tuesday with Jacob O'Conner and his family on the set.

O'Conner, his younger brother, and their mother flew out to Vancouver to meet the actor.

"Surprise! I told Jacob and his brother Gavin that when kids visit my movie sets, it's like Willy Wonka's chocolate factory because children get to eat all the chocolate and sweets they want and the best part is... IT'S ALL FREE," Johnson said.

Jacob even wore a shirt he made that featured Johnson holding his two dogs, Brutus and Hobbs, that he also saved from a swimming pool.

Johnson wrote, "Seeing that picture on this boy's shirt, got me in the gut."

