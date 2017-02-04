Eagle Watch 2017: Georgia eagles expecting hatchlings soon

Lunch time for the baby around 1:30 this afternoon. (Photo: Slome, Lauren)

One month after hundreds of thousands across the nation watched a baby eagle hatch live on camera in Florida, another #HatchWatch is underway, this time in neighboring Georgia.

Click here to watch the Berry College Eagle Cam

Berry College in Rome, Georgia has been running its eagle cam for a couple of years after Georgia Power helped install two High Definition infrared cameras. The cameras can provide views of the eagles nest at night without bothering mom, dad or any of their hatchlings that haven't left the nest.

The eagle parents, called "Mom Berry" and "Dad Berry," are expecting two potential eaglets. The two eggs were laid days apart, the first on January 3rd and the second on January 7th.

The eggs typically only take around a month to hatch, which means either could hatch any day! The Berry parents have been taking shifts sitting on the egg.

The first egg could hatch at any moment on or after February 4th, and the college is keeping a close eye to see if any pips or cracks appear. The egg is only viable for hatching around a week after the expected hatch date, as we saw with one of the eggs that didn't hatch on the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam.

The Berry parents have been very successful in the past with hatching eggs. The couple first appeared on Berry College's campus in Spring 2012. Since then, they've successfully hatched seven eaglets, averaging around two each successful egg season.

