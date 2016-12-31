Eagle Watch: Baby bald eagle born on New Year's Eve

Thanks to JJ Campbell for this awesome shot!

NAPLES, FLORIDA - After days of waiting and watching, one of two baby bald eagles has finally hatched!

The pair of eggs were laid in a nest in Southwest Florida on November 22 and November 25, 2016.

A local real estate company, Dick Pritchett Real Estate, has been live streaming the whole process. You can join Hatch Watch and also check out the first baby to hatch right here.

Experts had originally predicted that both eggs would hatch by New Year's Day.

Parents Harriet and M-15 are taking turns sitting on the eggs, keeping them warm and safe while the other bird hunts. You can learn more about Harriet's and M-15's story here.

According to the Smithsonian, these baby birds should be able to fly in just 6 short weeks!

