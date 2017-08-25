Early voting ends strong for Knoxville council races

City of Knoxville

Driven by a surge on the last day, more than 3,300 Knoxvillians cast early ballots in the City Council primary, Knox County Election Commission figures show.

Early voting ended Thursday after a 14-day run.

There's still time to vote, however. Election Day itself is Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Voters on Tuesday will have to go to their assigned precincts.

According to the commission, 3,369 people cast ballots at five locations during early voting. There also were 443 absentee ballots cast.

Voting in the city for council races typically has been low. This year's turnout represents an improvement.

Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero celebrated the results Friday. She has led several public meetings to promote greater turnout this month.

Officials say this year's election features five open council seats, making it comparable to that of 2009. That year, 1,625 people voted early and a total of 4,095 Knoxvillians voted in the entire primary.

Thirty candidates are competing Tuesday for a chance to advance to the November general election.

Districts 1,2, 3, 4 and 6 will have open seats. Most district races have at least four candidates, and District 6 has 13 candidates.

As is typical, early voting this month was higher at the outset and at the end.

For example, on Thursday's closing day 645 people cast early ballots.

The two candidates drawing the most votes in each district Tuesday will move on to the Nov. 7 general election.

In November, voters citywide will choose the five people who will become City Council members.

