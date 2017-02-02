Toddler dies in East Knoxville house fire

Toddler killed in house fire (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - A two-year-old was killed in a house fire in East Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a house fire at 3937 Alma Avenue near Dickson Street in East Knoxville Thursday around 12:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found a man and woman and two children outside the house. The adults were covered with soot after trying to get back into the house to save the third child.

Firefighters tried to get into the house to rescue the child, but their attempt to enter through a back door failed because the door was blocked by a refrigerator.

The other two children and adults have been transported to UT Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation and burns.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Arson investigators are looking into the cause.

(© 2017 WBIR)