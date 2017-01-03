Knoxville Police say they found a shooting victim at the corner of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue and Chestnut Street on Tuesday Jan. 3, 2017.

Knoxville Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon in East Knoxville.

KPD received a shooting call around 3:30 p.m. and officers found a male shooting victim in the area of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue and Chestnut Street.

Investigators said the victim had been shot, then drove himself about a block.

He was taken to UT Medical Center. His condition is not yet known.

Authorities are searching for whoever else may have been involved in the shooting.