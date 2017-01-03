Knoxville Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon in East Knoxville.
KPD received a shooting call around 3:30 p.m. and officers found a male shooting victim in the area of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue and Chestnut Street.
Investigators said the victim had been shot, then drove himself about a block.
He was taken to UT Medical Center. His condition is not yet known.
Authorities are searching for whoever else may have been involved in the shooting.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs