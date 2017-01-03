WBIR
KPD: Shooting victim drove a block before being found

KPD: Shooting victim drove a block before being found

Knoxville Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon in East Knoxville. 

KPD received a shooting call around 3:30 p.m. and officers found a male shooting victim in the area of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue and Chestnut Street. 

Investigators said the victim had been shot, then drove himself about a block. 

He was taken to UT Medical Center. His condition is not yet known. 

Authorities are searching for whoever else may have been involved in the shooting. 


