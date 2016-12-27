East Tenn. woman remembers opera singer uncle killed in Russian plane crash

A Maryville woman is remembering her uncle who died on a Russian military plane that crashed in the Black Sea.

Marina Trubnyakova's uncle, Grigory Osipov, was a member of the famous Alexandrov Ensemble. She said he was a well-known baritone soloist who traveled around the world.

Osipov was one of 92 people killed on the plane that was taking the world famous choir to a New Year's concert at a Russian military base in Syria.

Trubnyakova had spoken to Osipov about a month before the crash, and she said he was afraid of taking the trip to Syria.

"He was concerned. He was like 'Should I go?'" she said.

Trubnyakova added that it was a command as a part of Osipov's job to go, and in the military world, he could not go against a command.

She intended to give her uncle a call after Christmas to catch up, but when she received news of the crash on Christmas morning, everything changed.

"First I thought, 'I'm not going to talk to him anymore. I cannot talk to him anymore. I missed my time to talk to him,'" she said.

Trubnyakova is finding comfort in listening to her uncle's voice and music. She said he loved performing and gave it his all each time he was onstage.

"He would always perform and try to make people happy that what he was doing," she said. "He was a good performer with heart."

She remembers him as a man who was kind, loving, cheerful and shared his talents with the world.

Trubnyakova said Osipov received the "Honored Artist of Russia" award and was expected to soon receive the highest honor for a performer in Russia for his outstanding voice and passion.

"He wasn't just singing. He would put all himself in the song," she said. "I don't know if he can be replaced."

