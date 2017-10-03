East Tennesseans asked to wear Pearls and Bowties for NAS month

East Tennesseans are asked to wear Pearls and Bowties for Babies on Friday, Oct. 6 to raise awareness about NAS in our community. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - Tennessee is observing Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome during the month of October.

Opioid use in the United States and Tennessee has rapidly increased over the last decade and has caused an alarming number of babies to be born with NAS, a set of withdrawal symptoms a newborn may experience as a result of prenatal exposure to prescription drugs or heroin.

East Tennesseans are asked to wear Pearls and Bowties for Babies on Friday, Oct. 6 to raise awareness about NAS in our community.

The MDC encourages you to invite your family, friends and coworkers to participate and post their photos on social media using the hashtag #NASMONTHTN.

All week we will be highlighting our GREAT media partners for Pearls and Bowties for Babies! Check out this video from our partners at WBIR Channel 10. Make sure to post your pictures THIS FRIDAY wearing your pearls and bowties using the hashtag #NASMonthTN. Thanks for the partnership WBIR! Also special thanks to Abby Ham and Brandon Bates WBIR for the great promo! Posted by Metro Drug Coalition on Tuesday, October 3, 2017

A suggested post could be as simple as, "A baby's life shouldn't begin with detox. I'm wearing my pearls/bowtie today to support NAS awareness in TN. #NASMONTHTN"

