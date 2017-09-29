East Tennesseans organize for Puerto Rico relief

East Tennesseans with ties to Puerto Rico met to talk about the relief efforts on the island Friday.

They're organizing a donation drive and RAM will transport the supplies. Group leaders said they're looking for items requested by people in the affected area.

But many said they're having trouble reaching loved ones.

"Puerto Rico is a small island, isolated," Loida Velazquez with East Tennessee for Puerto Rico said. "Harvey attacked Texas and there were states around sending things. In order to get things to Puerto Rico they have to fly or they have to come by boat."

Request supplies include:

Bottled Water

Water purification tablets

Baby formula

Baby wipes

Hand sanitizer

Baby and adult diapers

Canned and nonperishable foods

Canned and powdered milk

Over the counter pain medicine

Stomach and diarrhea medicine

Garbage bags

Towels

Pet food

Bug repellent

Sunscreen

First aid kits

Bandages

antibiotic ointment

Laundry detergent

Dish soap

Toiletrie items

Cots

Batteries

Flashlights

Tool kits

Fire extinguishers

Can openers

Radios

Disinfectant

Disposable place settings

Latex gloves

Work gloves

Eye wash

Duct tape

Tarps

Tents

Satellite phones

Generators

Extension cords

Ground fault protectors

Pop-up shelters

Shovels

Wheelbarrows

Crowbars

Hammers

Utility knives

Wood panels

Rope

Chainsaws

Safety glasses

This week, supplies can be dropped off at RAM's office in Rockford or at Park West Church Dutch Valley.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, East Tennessee for Puerto Rico will host a collection event at Tennessee Valley Universalist Unitarian Church from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

