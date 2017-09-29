East Tennesseans organize for Puerto Rico relief

East Tennesseans with ties to Puerto Rico met to talk about the relief efforts on the island Friday.
They're organizing a donation drive and RAM will transport the supplies. Group leaders said they're looking for items requested by people in the affected area.
But many said they're having trouble reaching loved ones.
"Puerto Rico is a small island, isolated," Loida Velazquez with East Tennessee for Puerto Rico said. "Harvey attacked Texas and there were states around sending things. In order to get things to Puerto Rico they have to fly or they have to come by boat."
Request supplies include:
- Bottled Water
- Water purification tablets
- Baby formula
- Baby wipes
- Hand sanitizer
- Baby and adult diapers
- Canned and nonperishable foods
- Canned and powdered milk
- Over the counter pain medicine
- Stomach and diarrhea medicine
- Garbage bags
- Towels
- Pet food
- Bug repellent
- Sunscreen
- First aid kits
- Bandages
- antibiotic ointment
- Laundry detergent
- Dish soap
- Toiletrie items
- Cots
- Batteries
- Flashlights
- Tool kits
- Fire extinguishers
- Can openers
- Radios
- Disinfectant
- Disposable place settings
- Latex gloves
- Work gloves
- Eye wash
- Duct tape
- Tarps
- Tents
- Satellite phones
- Generators
- Extension cords
- Ground fault protectors
- Pop-up shelters
- Shovels
- Wheelbarrows
- Crowbars
- Hammers
- Utility knives
- Wood panels
- Rope
- Chainsaws
- Safety glasses
This week, supplies can be dropped off at RAM's office in Rockford or at Park West Church Dutch Valley.
On Saturday, Oct. 7, East Tennessee for Puerto Rico will host a collection event at Tennessee Valley Universalist Unitarian Church from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
