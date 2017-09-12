East Tennesseans pay it forward by helping hurricane evacuees

East Tennesseans are paying it forward as hurricane evacuees seek refuge. (Photo: WBIR)

EAST TENNESSEE - East Tennessee is providing a warm welcome to hundreds of Irma evacuees.

Irma, which smashed into Florida Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane with 130 mph winds, weakened to a tropical depression late Monday as officials slowly pieced together the scope of the storm's destructive path across the peninsula.

As many people are getting ready to head home to assess the damage, the storm wasn't their only battle after they evacuated.

But folks in East Tennessee did their best to ease the burden.

Kenjo in Lenoir City

A woman posted to Facebook Monday with a photo of a $100 bill on her lap and a long story.

Her post explains how she lost two days of pay and will lose even more in the coming days as she, her husband, four-year-old, and 3 cats make the drive back to Florida.

They stopped for gas at Kenjo in Lenoir City. In her post, she writes that while her husband, Dustin, was pumping the gas, a man noticed their Florida plates and asked them if they had evacuated ahead of the storm.

"So dustin said 'we will probably head Back tonight or tomorrow...' the guy holds out his hand to dustin to shake it and says, 'you know...the Lord loves you.' This complete stranger gave dustin a $100 bill," the post says.

The woman is now hoping to find the man who helped them. She believes he is from Alabama.

"You have no idea how much you impacted us. We were almost to the point we couldn't make it back down in fears that we wouldn't have enough gas money to get down," she wrote.

Read the full post here:

Matlock Tire Service

A husband posted to Facebook Monday tipping his hat off to Matlock Tire Service and employee Craig Amburn in Lenoir City.

He said his wife, Martha, came across an evacuated family from Florida in need of help. Their car broke down and they had spent the last of their money to purchase an alternator for it. However, they couldn't afford to get the alternator installed.

The woman called Matlock Tire Service to reach out to their friend Craig for help. After the work was finished, they wouldn't let Martha pay the bill.

" It was paid in full by either Craig and Mariam Allen Amburn personally or by Matlock's," the post said.

Read the full post here:

The Old Mill

"You are probably here to escape the Hurricane Irma. My brother lives in Tallahassee, Fl. I am saddened to see such devastation in this beautiful state. I hope everything will turn out ok for you guys. Enclosed please accept my gift to you in case you need to buy a battery for your car. Also I am enclosing a meal ticket so you can come back to eat here.

Good luck and Thanks for visiting my restaurant

Mo Tamaddoni General Manager."

The Pigeon Forge restaurant left this note on the table of a couple from Brandon, Florida that was avoiding hurricane Irma. The woman posted to Facebook saying their car stopped working in The Old Mill's parking lot before lunch.

While a man parked next to them gave them a jump, the woman went inside to put their name on the wait list. The man who helped them just so happened to be the restaurant's general manager, Mo Tamaddoni.

He told them he had been running the restaurant for 23 years.

"He got us a table, and our lunch came out quicker than could be expected. As we finished up, our waitress put an envelope on our table and said it was from the manager, and that our meals were on the house. Inside was a voucher for free meals, $200 cash and a letter," the post says.

The woman was so surprised by the act of selflessness and generosity, she had to share on Facebook.

"I promise I will pay it forward!"

Read the full post here:

Irma's impact

Six deaths in Florida have been blamed on Irma, along with three in Georgia and one in South Carolina. At least 35 people were killed in the Caribbean.

MORE: Irma weakens to tropical depression; 3 killed in Georgia

While now downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone, Irma's remnants still caused storm woes for many Tennesseans including people living in the Chattanooga area.

The outer fringes of the giant former hurricane whipped rain and winds across the state. Southeast Tennessee and Middle Tennessee appeared to get a stronger blow than Knoxville and the Tri Cities area.

© 2017 WBIR.COM