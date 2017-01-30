East Tennesseans protest Betsy DeVos nomination

Dozens of people gathered in downtown Knoxville Monday afternoon to protest President Trump's nomination for U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

The crowds chanted sayings like "this is what democracy looks like" and "education is not for sale" near the Knoxville offices for Sens. Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker.

Leala Marlin, one of the people protesting DeVos, said she wanted to stand in solidarity with others after hearing DeVos' answers during her confirmation hearing, specifically the ones regarding special education requirements.

"The most alarming thing, in my opinion, was her lack of knowledge in IDEA, but more than that, her lack of ability to say that she wanted to hold every sector of education accountable to the same standards," Marlin said.

Marlin, like many others protesting on Monday, said she believes that the education system could be in danger if DeVos takes on the education secretary role, but she hopes her voice, along with others, is heard by lawmakers in Washington, D.C.

"One voice alone doesn't really have much of an impact," she said, "but if a lot of people do, especially across Tennessee if it's that way, or across the nation it's that way, people are going to have to listen at some point."

Grayson Hester also joined the crowd that grew in front of the federal courthouse. He believes that the public school system is essential for the future of democracy.

He also heard DeVos' answers in her confirmation hearing and decided to voice his concerns.

"The answers that she gave, if she gave them, were unsatisfactory at best, ignorant at worst," Hester said. "And that is not an assault on her character, but she just doesn't know what she's talking about."

Sen. Alexander, R-Tenn., has shown his support for DeVos.

On the day of DeVos' confirmation hearing, he said, "She has dedicated her life to helping children, especially low-income children, have the opportunity to attend a good school."

Alexander also added, "I support her confirmation and look forward to working with her."

The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee is expected to vote on DeVos on Tuesday. Alexander chairs that committee.

