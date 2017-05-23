East Tennesseans react to deadly attack at Ariana Grande concert

Police and fans are pictured outside Manchester Arena after 22 people were killed following an explosion. (Photo: Dave Thompson, Getty Images)

The world is in shock after a deadly terrorist attack at a concert in Manchester, England killed 22 people and injured more than 50 others.

Authorities say Salman Abedi, 22, set off an improvised explosive device at an Ariana Grande concert on Monday. As the world grapples with the attack, many in Knoxville are left with questions.

"I was really shocked, just because that's the last place you would expect it. At a concert?" said Anna Katherine Vance.

Vance is a high school student who regularly attends concerts.

Megan Chang, who works at a retail store on Market Square, says it puts thing into perspective.

"It’s very alarming that it was at a concert that was predominantly teens,” said Chang. “It makes you worry and think, ‘Okay, so it actually could happen anywhere, no matter what you're doing’."

Dean Rice is a fellow at the University of Tennessee Institute for Global Security. He has researched how ISIS militants have exploited the refugee crisis to execute their attacks.

"Out of this chaos rose the strength of ISIS in Syria, and now you see that projecting out into other places,” Rice said.

But he said this attack was different. Several outlets have reported the suspect was not a refugee, but the son of Libyan emigrants to the U.K.

"You're looking at someone who was born in a Western culture or Western society, who at some point chose to radicalize," said Rice. “He never experienced the chaos of war. So there’s fundamentally something different going on in the mindset. This guy is not a refugee, and there is no indication that refugees are the problem – the problem is the radicalization.”

Rice said Tennessee plays a critical role in responding to the threat, with lawmakers like Sen. Bob Corker at the head of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

"There are those core values that every one of us share as Americans and as human beings – we call them inalienable rights. Those are the values we should be promoting,” he said. “If we can address the issue of how to wisely invest in promoting those ideals, that is the way long-term that you're going to balance out the radical ideas of organizations like ISIS or Al Qaeda."

