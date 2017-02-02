East Tennesseans weigh in on controversial 'alien' license bill

A controversial bill is moving through the statehouse that would require legal Tennessee residents who are not full citizens or permanent residents to have a label on their license that says "alien" or "non-citizen."



Supporters say it's a necessary security measure, but opponents argue it could subject immigrants to discrimination.

Four years ago, Geoffery Marquez's family immigrated to the U.S. with just the clothes on their backs after facing persecution in Venezuela. He renews his work visa every year to live in the states.



"If you have a driver's license in Tennessee, it's because your legal status allows it,” he said. “My question is, what are the benefits that the proposal has?"

Rep. John Ragan (R-Oak Ridge) introduced the bill. He cites a need for an extra defense against a would-be attacker, calling it “layered defense.”

"The bill is about public safety. The idea being that if you can identify someone who has overstayed their visa, you may be able to identify someone who is here for the wrong purpose,” Ragan told WBIR 10News.



But not everyone agrees. Stephanie Bohon is an immigration policy expert and the founder of UT's center for social justice. She argues the bill could place unfair suspicion on legal immigrants.



"This bill only applies to the people who are visa holders, because unauthorized immigrants are already unable to get driver's licenses,” she said. "Their driver's license already looks different, and it already expires at the time that their visa expires. So this legislation really does nothing, except to stamp the label ‘alien.’"

10News checked, and Marquez’s temporary license does appear similar to a citizen's Tennessee license -- though not entirely identical.

When asked about the controversial use of the word “alien,” Rep. Ragan said it was a “straightforward, normal use of English language.”

"In the English language, that word means stranger,” he said. “I can't understand why some individual would take offense at it."

“Words in our country have meaning beyond their dictionary definition. We very rarely use it as a neutral term in this country," Bohon argued.



Marquez said the language of the bill feels divisive.

"I came to the United States to be a part of this society. Not to be an alien," he said.



The filing deadline for new bills for the current legislative session is next Thursday. Ragan said any new movement on the bill will likely come after that.

