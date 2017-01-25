Cervical cancer survivor encourages women to get regular exams

Dee Lockwood-Hicks, a cervical cancer survivor, is encouraging other women to get regular exams to help detect what can be a very treatable disease. (Photo: Brittany Bade, WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - Dee Lockwood-Hicks didn't find out about her cervical cancer until it was too late for a quicker fix.

Her life changed about six years ago when she went in for an annual exam that included a pap smear.

"I should say I hadn't had one in a really long time," she said.

It had been decades since her last exam. Now that she has survived the disease, Lockwood-Hicks is encouraging other women to stay on top of what can be a very preventable disease.

"There are so many young women being diagnosed, it's horrible," she said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, Tennessee has the third highest rate of cervical cancer in the country.

“It is a terrible cancer to have, and it is highly prevalent in our region," said Dr. Larry Kilgore the Chairman of the Gynecologic Oncology Cancer Institute at UT Medical Center.

Kilgore said smoking, poor access to health care and lack of knowledge about screening is to blame.

“Unfortunately, in East Tennessee, by the time I see patients it’s an advanced stage cancer because they didn’t get screened or get the vaccine when they were younger," said Kilgore.

Cervical cancer is predominately caused by being exposed to the Human Pamplona Virus or HPV. This disease is both preventable and treatable.

"We should not be seeing any people dying from cervix cancer yet I am seeing patients this morning who are dying of cervix cancer," said Kilgore.

There is a vaccine for HPV, that will prevent against Cervical Cancer. Boys and girls under 18 can begin getting the vaccination.

Having the HPV virus is not a problem, as long as it doesn't go untreated. There are millions of people who carry the disease in the United States.

"The number of women who carry the HPV virus - and men as well - are 80 million to 100 million. So the prevalence of the virus is high," said Kilgore.

Women can be examined for cervical cancer through a Pap Smear. Doctors' opinions differ on how often women should be examined. Kilgore says women do not need to be examined yearly.

“Do not test until you're 21. There is no need to until 21, and that’s when you start. Women in their 20’s should be screened every three years. Women in their 30’s every three years or be screened with an HPV test every five years and that’s all they need. Women older than 65 do not need to be examined," said Kilgore.

Kilgore says women should visit their OBGYN or family care physician for a pelvic exam yearly.

“We’ve got time. From the time you have exposure to virus to time you have invasive cancer is about a decade," said Kilgore.

Kilgore says women who have pre-cancerous cells should still be able to carry a child, but things change when an invasive cancer is diagnosed.

“If you are diagnosed with precancerous cells there is every reason to believe you will go on and have children and be treated without losing ability to have children. Once the cancer is there, that’s different. Most women loose the ability to have children once an invasive cancer is diagnosed. So we want to catch this in the pre-cancer stage," said Kilgore.

That's why Lockwood-Hicks is encouraging women to get regular exams.

"If I had not been skipping years of regular exams I probably would not have had to have chemo or radiation," she said.

Lockwood-Hicks survived her battle with cervical cancer, and she wouldn't wish the experience on anyone.

