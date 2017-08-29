East Tennessee churches ask for donations for Harvey victims

KNOXVILLE - Twelve years ago on Tuesday, East Tennessee churches were getting ready to take in evacuees displaced by Hurricane Katrina. Now, they're coming together to help again.

Churches across the region are asking for donations to give to those who have been affected by Hurricane Harvey.

"Our hearts are just moved with love and compassion for our brothers and sisters literally fighting for their lives right now," said Father David Boettner, a Vicar General at the Catholic Diocese of Knoxville. "We want those people in Houston to feel love, to know that their brothers and sisters who might not even know their names and might not know anything specific about their situation love them."

The Catholic Diocese of Knoxville is asking all of its churches to take a second collection for the next couple of weeks for the victims of Harvey. They'll donate the money to Catholic Charities USA, which will help with getting evacuees shelter, food and helping them get reestablished.

Cokesbury Church in West Knoxville is collecting hygiene kits. They will personally deliver the donations to Texas in the coming weeks.

"We just want to respond as fast as we possibly can. You watch the news and you see all of the stuff that is going on in Houston, and we wanted to make sure we could impact people as soon as possible," said Stephen DeFur, a senior minister at the church. "We were the beneficiaries a year ago when the Smokey Mountains burned, watching people from all over the country reach out."

Cokesbury Church was an evacuation shelter during hurricane Katrina, as were many other churches in the area.

You can also donate to the American Red Cross through our Texas Cares campaign.

