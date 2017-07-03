WBIR
Is it legal to shoot fireworks where I live?

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra provides the fireworks soundtrack for the City of Knoxville's Festival on the Fourth.

Rachel Underwood, WBIR 5:25 PM. EDT July 03, 2017

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - Before making your celebration plans for the 4th of July, here are the firework rules and regulations for East Tennessee counties to ensure you have a safe and legal holiday:

City of Oak Ridge- Illegal to sell and set off fireworks.

Blount County, City of Maryville, and City of Alcoa- Illegal to sell and set off fireworks.

Campbell County - Legal to sell and set off fireworks in county but not city limits of LaFollette.

Cumberland County and City of Crossville- Legal to sell and set off fireworks.

Fentress County- Legal to sell and set off in county but not within city limits. 

Grainger County- Legal to sell and set off fireworks.

Greene County- Legal to sell and set off fireworks. 

Knox County- Illegal to sell and set off fireworks. 

City of Knoxville- Illegal to sell and set off fireworks

Loudon County- Legal to sell and set off fireworks. 

McMinn County - Legal to sell and set off fireworks except in Athens city limits

Monroe County- Legal to sell fireworks and set off on July 3rd and 4th. 

Morgan County- Legal to sell and set off fireworks.

Scott County- Legal to sell and set off fireworks. 

Sevier County- Legal to sell and set off fireworks in county but not in Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, or Sevierville city limits

Roane County- Legal to sell fireworks and city leaders decide on where they can be set off. 

City of Kingston- Legal to sell and set off fireworks. 

Union County- Legal to sell and set off fireworks. 

This list will continue to be updated as law enforcement provides information for those counties not listed. 

© 2017 WBIR.COM


