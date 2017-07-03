Is it legal to shoot fireworks where I live?

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - Before making your celebration plans for the 4th of July, here are the firework rules and regulations for East Tennessee counties to ensure you have a safe and legal holiday:
City of Oak Ridge- Illegal to sell and set off fireworks.
Blount County, City of Maryville, and City of Alcoa- Illegal to sell and set off fireworks.
Campbell County - Legal to sell and set off fireworks in county but not city limits of LaFollette.
Cumberland County and City of Crossville- Legal to sell and set off fireworks.
Fentress County- Legal to sell and set off in county but not within city limits.
Grainger County- Legal to sell and set off fireworks.
Greene County- Legal to sell and set off fireworks.
Knox County- Illegal to sell and set off fireworks.
City of Knoxville- Illegal to sell and set off fireworks
Loudon County- Legal to sell and set off fireworks.
McMinn County - Legal to sell and set off fireworks except in Athens city limits
Monroe County- Legal to sell fireworks and set off on July 3rd and 4th.
Morgan County- Legal to sell and set off fireworks.
Scott County- Legal to sell and set off fireworks.
Sevier County- Legal to sell and set off fireworks in county but not in Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, or Sevierville city limits
Roane County- Legal to sell fireworks and city leaders decide on where they can be set off.
City of Kingston- Legal to sell and set off fireworks.
Union County- Legal to sell and set off fireworks.
This list will continue to be updated as law enforcement provides information for those counties not listed.
