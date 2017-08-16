East Tennessee Historical Society to host E.T. History Fair on Aug. 19, 2017 in downtown Knoxville

DOWNTOWN KNOXVILLE, TENN. - The East Tennessee Historical Society will host their annual History Fair on Aug. 19, 2017 in and around downtown Knoxville.
The history fair is a chance for visitors to learn about Knoxville's history through free bus and walking tours, assemblies, living history reenactments, and an antiques faire. There will also be live music, a cinematic presentation and a History Hound Costume contest.
The event is a day-long celebration of East Tennessee history and will take place at many downtown venues. There will be Historic Homes Bus tours departing from Gay Street at Krutch Park, with the last tour leaving at 2:15 p.m.
Tours
Historic Homes Bus Tour:
100 S. Gay Street-Guests may walk to the Emporium or ride on the historic homes trolley tour.
Times are 11:00 a.m.to 2:30 p.m.
Walking Tour-"Spies, Spooks, & Scoundrels"
This tour is at 1:00 & 3:00 p.m. and departs from the East Tennessee History Center Entrance.
Jack Neely Walking Tour-"You've got to be There! A thirty-fifth Anniversary Tour of the 1982 World's Fair'.
Departs the History Center Entrance at 4:00 p.m.
East Tennessee History Center
10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Free Admission to the Museum of East Tennessee History
Davy Crockett's Birthday
2:15 p.m. Party and Storytelling (Nelson Auditorium)
3:00 p.m. Davy's birthday cake (Clinch Ave., beside East TN History Center)
Krutch Park
History Hound Dog Costume Contest
9:30 a.m. Free registration
10:15 a.m. Contest on WDVX and Clayton Country Music Stage
Music on WDVX Radio and Clayton Music Stage
11:00 a.m. Good Thymes Ceilidh Band
12:00 p.m. The Travelin' Caudells
1:00 p.m. Knox County Jug Stompers
2:00 p.m. Russ and Becky Jeffers
3:00 p.m. Early Morning Stringdusters
4:00 p.m. Seven Pine
Friends of the Knox County Public Library Book Sale
10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Mast General Store Old Fashioned Tennessee Checkers Skirmish
Children's activities: Kids can play games and make crafts like rag and yarn dolls, old-fashioned cup and ball toys.
Demonstrating artists
Living History Timeline
Raku Pottery from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Clinch Avenue) There is a $10 activity fee per raku pot.
Tennessee Theatre
The Tennessee Archive of Moving Image and Sound and Tennessee Theatre will present a cinematic celebration of East Tennessee.
4:00-4:30 p.m.--WETP-TV's The Vietnam War: East Tennessee segment "Protestors: A Sense of Revolution"
Food Vendors
Market Square Farmers' Market (9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.)
The Art Market Gallery will celebrate it's 35th anniversary with a special exhibition of works by gallery members, Original Art of East Tennessee's Spaces and Places.
