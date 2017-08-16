East Tennessee Historical Society to host E.T. History Fair on Aug. 19, 2017 in downtown Knoxville

Photo by WBIR

DOWNTOWN KNOXVILLE, TENN. - The East Tennessee Historical Society will host their annual History Fair on Aug. 19, 2017 in and around downtown Knoxville.



The history fair is a chance for visitors to learn about Knoxville's history through free bus and walking tours, assemblies, living history reenactments, and an antiques faire. There will also be live music, a cinematic presentation and a History Hound Costume contest.



The event is a day-long celebration of East Tennessee history and will take place at many downtown venues. There will be Historic Homes Bus tours departing from Gay Street at Krutch Park, with the last tour leaving at 2:15 p.m.

Tours

Historic Homes Bus Tour:

Blount Mansion: 1792 home of territorial governor William Blount

James White's Fort: 1786 home and fort established by Knoxville's founder

Mabry-Hazen House: Antebellum home with all original contents and Civil War past

Bethel Cemetery & Museum: Resting place of more than 1,600 Confederate dead, complete with corresponding museum

Women's Basketball Hall of Fame: An internationally recognized museum dedicated to preserving the history of women's basketball.

Underground Gay Street:

100 S. Gay Street-Guests may walk to the Emporium or ride on the historic homes trolley tour.

Times are 11:00 a.m.to 2:30 p.m.

Walking Tour-"Spies, Spooks, & Scoundrels"

This tour is at 1:00 & 3:00 p.m. and departs from the East Tennessee History Center Entrance.

Jack Neely Walking Tour-"You've got to be There! A thirty-fifth Anniversary Tour of the 1982 World's Fair'.

Departs the History Center Entrance at 4:00 p.m.

East Tennessee History Center

10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Free Admission to the Museum of East Tennessee History

Davy Crockett's Birthday

2:15 p.m. Party and Storytelling (Nelson Auditorium)

3:00 p.m. Davy's birthday cake (Clinch Ave., beside East TN History Center)

Krutch Park

History Hound Dog Costume Contest

9:30 a.m. Free registration

10:15 a.m. Contest on WDVX and Clayton Country Music Stage

Music on WDVX Radio and Clayton Music Stage

11:00 a.m. Good Thymes Ceilidh Band

12:00 p.m. The Travelin' Caudells

1:00 p.m. Knox County Jug Stompers

2:00 p.m. Russ and Becky Jeffers

3:00 p.m. Early Morning Stringdusters

4:00 p.m. Seven Pine

Friends of the Knox County Public Library Book Sale

10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



Mast General Store Old Fashioned Tennessee Checkers Skirmish



Children's activities: Kids can play games and make crafts like rag and yarn dolls, old-fashioned cup and ball toys.

Demonstrating artists

Will McAlister - Blacksmithing

Mark & Nancy Shedden - Spinning & Powder Horns

Dale Liles, Carolyn Rogers, & JennyBennett - Spinning & Fiber |

Fox Hollow Creations - Chair Caning & Basket Weaving

Karen's Country Critters - Primitive Items Made from Quilts

Serendipity Artist Gallery - Painting, Beaded Jewelry, Scarves

Peter Rose - Raku Pottery

Drake Tin and Copper - Tin & Coppersmithing

Wild Child Clay Works - Clay & Fiber/Natural Dying

Lillian Pearl Designs - Handmade Items & Jewelry

The Forge- Hammered Aluminum

Living History Timeline

French and Indian War & Cherokee - Fort Loudoun State Historic Area

1790s - Regiment of Knox County Militia

Pioneer - The Daily Reenactors

William Thomas - Gary Holt

Mexican-American War - Ed Archer

Abraham & Mary Todd Lincoln - Tom & Sue Wright

Civil War - 79th NY Infantry, 8th TN Volunteer Infantry, and Gerald & Sandra Augustus

Civil War Era Baseball - Members of the Knoxville Holstons Vintage Base Ball Team

Suffragists - Woman Suffrage Coalition

World War II - Citizens Soldiers

Korean and Vietnam Wars - 35th Infantry Division Living History Group

Various - Tennesseans for Living History

Civil War uniform display

Raku Pottery from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Clinch Avenue) There is a $10 activity fee per raku pot.

Tennessee Theatre

The Tennessee Archive of Moving Image and Sound and Tennessee Theatre will present a cinematic celebration of East Tennessee.

Open House and Tours of the beautiful Tennessee Theatre will be held from 12-12:30 p.m., 1:15-1:30 p.m., 2:15-2:30 p.m., and 3:15-4:00 p.m.

"Knoxville, East Tennessee and Beyond: Films from the WSJK East Tennessee Public Television Archive"

12:30-1:15 p.m.--Knoxville Films

1:30-2:15 p.m. --East Tennessee Films

2:30-3:15 p.m.--Beyond Films

4:00-4:30 p.m.--WETP-TV's The Vietnam War: East Tennessee segment "Protestors: A Sense of Revolution"

7:00 p.m.--Buster Keaton's silent classic The General, with live music accompaniment by Freddie Brabson on the Mighty Wurlitzer organ that evening at 7 p.m., this will be a $10 ticketed event.

Other activities to include:



Food Vendors

Market Square Farmers' Market (9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.)



The Art Market Gallery will celebrate it's 35th anniversary with a special exhibition of works by gallery members, Original Art of East Tennessee's Spaces and Places.

