East Tennessee leaders respond to the violence in Charlottesville

KNOXVILLE - Leaders across the region condemned the the violent acts in Charlottesville on social media.
Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero shared this tweet Sunday morning saying "Knoxville stands with @MikeSigner and the people of #Charlottesville. There's no place for hate and violence. #MayorsStand4all."
Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett released the following statement:
"Racism, bigotry and violence have no place in this country nor in our political
process. The events occurring in Charlottesville today are something we cannot
stand for as a nation. My father fought for this country; my uncle Roy died for this
country. They fought for a nation built on the foundational ideal that ‘all Men are
created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable
Rights…’ The vast majority of people in East Tennessee and in the United States
still share this belief, and I, like them, am sickened by the violence playing out
today in a part of our country that is steeped in the history of our nation’s
founding. This is not a Republican or Democrat issue. This is an American issue, and I ask our community to join me in praying for Charlottesville."
Senator Bob Corker says "We stand united against the violence and hatred and pray for the victims."
Senator Lamar Alexander posted two tweets with the same message as Corker...ending with "We are all Americans and we should act like it."
