East Tennessee man judging in Westminster Dog Show

One of the Sommerfelt's vizslas.

LENOIR CITY - It’s been around longer than the Super Bowl and the World Series, and on Monday, the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show kicked off in Madison Square Garden.

Top-notch canines from around the world took the stage in New York City. Among this year’s judging panel is an East Tennessee man.

Walter Sommerfelt and his wife Carol have made a career out of showing, breeding and judging dogs. The couple’s passion for the sport begins with their love story.

Carol and Walter Sommerfelt.

"I was a professional handler and handling dogs and ended up showing her dogs and we ended up getting married down the road, and 33 years later we are still together and doing what we love,” Walter said.

This will be Sommerfelt’s third time as a judge at Westminster. Only 20 judges are chosen for this honor each year.

"When you walk out onto the carpet at Madison Square Garden and there’s 20,000 people there watching you judge their dogs, it’s an incredible feeling to know of all the great sports people that have been there and the history behind it -- not just Madison Square Garden, but Westminster,” he said.

It’s exciting news he had to keep secret.

The Sommerfelt's backyard has a large pond for their dogs.

"You get a letter in the mail, 20 months in advance, in the letter it tell you aren't allowed to tell anyone until a year later when it’s announced,” he explained.

RELATED: Westminster Judge Bios

In the ring, it’s Walter’s job to check each aspect of every pooch, from teeth to tail.

"We will have the handler move the dog down and back, he’s looking for the placement of the feet and then will send them around in a circle, is the tail being carried properly,” he explained.

Dog show judging is unique, there are set standards, but judges' opinions do factor in.

"Not a hard fast who’s the fastest to the finish line, or who’s the prettiest. It’s which dog do you think is the closes to ideal for that breed,” said Walter. “I think that’s what makes it so great, is that we look at it through different eyes.”

The competition will get him up-close to some of the best dogs in the world.

"It is the epitome of dog shows not matter where you go in the world, everybody who is involved in the sport of dogs knows about Westminster,” said Walter.

He is eager to play a part in the sport he believes encompasses everyone.

"We have five-year-olds in the rings showing dogs, and we have 80 and 90-year-old people still showing dogs. It’s wonderful that we can bring all these people together with one common interest, our dogs,” said Walter.

(© 2017 WBIR)